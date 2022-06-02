Nico Sanders | Community Housing Associates

Nico Sanders was named executive director of Community Housing Associates (CHA), an organization dedicated to developing and managing affordable housing for low-income individuals and families in Baltimore who are affected by behavioral health disorders.

Sanders, will drive the final shift of CHA from an integral part of Behavioral Health System Baltimore into a fully independent nonprofit, continuing its essential services for the people of Baltimore.

Previously, Sanders served in executive positions in both the business development and mental health fields, making him uniquely qualified with the drive, determination, and experience to build up CHA’s influence within the Baltimore community. He brings myriad expertise, with degrees in marketing and business management among others, a record of successful cultivation of entrepreneurial endeavors, and a passion for being a voice for those that cannot speak.