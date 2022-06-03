ANTHONY HARRIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Plea agreement

In 2016, pursuant to a binding plea agreement with the State, Anthony Harris, appellant, entered a conditional plea of guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime. The court sentenced him to a total term of 15 years’ imprisonment, to be served without the possibility of parole. On November 3, 2021, Mr. Harris, representing himself, filed a pleading he captioned “Motion To Correct Illegal Sentence” in which he requested the court to vacate his conviction and sentence.

