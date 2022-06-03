KENYETTA RILEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Closing argument by state — Criminal propensity
Following trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, a jury found Kenyetta Riley, appellant, guilty of second-degree assault. The court sentenced him to four years’ imprisonment. On appeal, appellant contends that the trial court abused its discretion in failing to sustain a defense objection to the State’s closing argument.
×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.