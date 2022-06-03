Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

KENYETTA RILEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions June 3, 2022

Criminal procedure — Closing argument by state — Criminal propensity

Following trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, a jury found Kenyetta Riley, appellant, guilty of second-degree assault. The court sentenced him to four years’ imprisonment. On appeal, appellant contends that the trial court abused its discretion in failing to sustain a defense objection to the State’s closing argument.

Read the opinion

