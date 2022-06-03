MICHAEL JEROME MOSS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Merger of assault and attempted robbery

Following trial in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, a jury found Michael Jerome Moss, appellant, guilty of attempted robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, and trespassing on private property. That same day, the court sentenced him to 15 years’ imprisonment for attempted robbery, plus 10 years’ imprisonment for one count of second-degree assault to be served consecutively. For sentencing, the court merged the other count of second-degree assault into attempted robbery. Appellant noted an appeal.

