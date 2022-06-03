Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MICHAEL JEROME MOSS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions June 3, 2022

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Merger of assault and attempted robbery

Following trial in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, a jury found Michael Jerome Moss, appellant, guilty of attempted robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, and trespassing on private property. That same day, the court sentenced him to 15 years’ imprisonment for attempted robbery, plus 10 years’ imprisonment for one count of second-degree assault to be served consecutively. For sentencing, the court merged the other count of second-degree assault into attempted robbery. Appellant noted an appeal.

Read the opinion

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo