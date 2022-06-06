Specialty foam manufacturer bringing 225 jobs to Harford County

A company that produces foams for bedding and furniture is the newest business to announce it will set up a manufacturing facility in Harford County, the Maryland Department of Commerce announced Monday.

Elite Comfort Solutions LLC, a subsidiary of Missouri-based manufacturer Leggett & Platt, is leasing a facility in one of the county’s two Enterprise Zones, in Havre de Grace. Businesses that operate in Enterprise Zones are entitled to tax credits in exchange for creating jobs and otherwise investing in the area; Elite Comfort Solutions intends to employ 225 people within the next three years.

The facility will be the company’s first in Maryland and its third on the East Coast. Elite Comfort Solutions operates facilities in Georgia and North Carolina, as well as Mississippi, Arkansas and California

“We look forward to continuing to grow Elite Comfort Solutions, and expanding our footprint with this new facility in Maryland will give us the capacity and location to accomplish that goal,” Tyson Hagale, president of bedding products at Leggett & Platt, said in a Maryland Department of Commerce news release.

The state is contributing a $900,000 conditional loan towards the facility through Advantage Maryland. Harford County is also providing Elite Comfort Solutions with a conditional loan, worth $90,000, to help the company pay for costs associated with workforce training.

According to the press release, the company, which was acquired by Leggett & Platt in late 2018 for $1.25 billion, is a top manufacturer of several polyurethane foam technologies, such as Advanced Memory Foam, that are used in mattresses and other furniture products.

“The expansion of Elite Comfort Solutions to the Harford County business community will be a key addition to the county’s designated Enterprise Zone, which aims to attract new businesses and job creation,” Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill said in the release. “Our department is thrilled to welcome the company to Maryland and looks forward to its future contributions in the state.”

The Aberdeen/Havre de Grace Enterprise Zone, once of the largest in the state, includes at least 14 different business parks across the Northeastern part of the county, according to the county’s website. The county also contains a second Enterprise Zone, in Joppa and Edgewood.

The greater Aberdeen and Havre de Grace area has attracted several new facilities, including warehouses, distribution centers, manufacturers and more, in recent years. In February, Medifast, the Baltimore-based parent company of weight loss brand Optavia, announced that it was opening a warehouse in Havre de Grace.

The same month, WebstaurantStore, an online restaurant supplier, announced a distribution facility in Perryman’s Eastgate Industrial Park. Furnishings company Wayfair will also open a distribution plant in the same park later this year.

Harford County, which appeals to businesses due to its central location along the Interstate 95 corridor and its proximity to Route 40, is also the longtime home of the Frito-Lay manufacturing and distribution center.

“We are excited to welcome Elite Comfort Solutions to Harford County and look forward to the new jobs and training opportunities they will bring to our community,” said County Executive Barry Glassman. “They join a growing list of national brands that have chosen Harford as an ideal place to do business.”