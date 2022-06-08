Bianca Lanier | Continental Realty Corp.

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2022

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, hired Bianca Lanier as marketing and training strategist. She formerly worked for Landmark Properties as Area Resident Services and Operations Manager.

In her new position, Lanier, who is based in North Carolina, will handle numerous responsibilities to support the marketing and team member training needs of CRC’s multifamily communities in the southeastern U.S. This will include scheduling and executing leasing meetings, performing advertising analytics, completing onboard training, negotiating advertising contracts, mentoring team members success and leading classes in Continental Realty University, the company’s comprehensive in-house training and continuing education program.

