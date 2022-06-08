Denise McGee | Grove Point Financial

Grove Point Financial LLC, a boutique independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser (RIA) platform in Rockville, announced the appointment of Denise McGee as senior vice president of Advisor Solutions.

Leveraging 26 years of experience, McGee will dedicate much of her time to increasing the adoption of Grove Point Financial’s technology, advisory and brokerage platforms, and serve as the primary relationship manager for Financial Professionals utilizing these core offerings. This redesigned role increases the focus on supporting Financial Professionals with their growth initiatives by deploying a product and wealth management support team and executing training efforts, practice development programs, and more.

In this position, McGee will help firms find more time to serve their clients through increased utilization of the resources available to them, leading to improved back-office efficiency. McGee will report to Grove Point Financial’s President, Michelle Barry, who has led the firm since 2017.

Prior to this role, McGee served as Vice President and Growth Officer at Cetera Advisor Networks where she played a similar role in supporting associated firms’ growth initiatives with resource education and training. She also held senior-level positions at Axio Financial, Investment Professional, Inc., and Next Financial Insurance Company.

“The passion independent Financial Professionals have for their business is contagious, and I am excited to help uncover the key to their individual successes,” says McGee. “I am joining an extremely talented group of dedicated professionals and am confident that together we will take Grove Point Financial’s mission to provide a personalized experience for its firms to the next level.”

This announcement comes on the heels of a successful start to the year for Grove Point Financial, which recently added Burhon Financial Group to its platform, among three other firms.

McGee holds her Series 7, 63, 65, 53, and 24 licenses.