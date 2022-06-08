Elizabeth Carpenter | The Cyphers Agency

Elizabeth Carpenter has joined the account management team at The Cyphers Agency as an account executive and serves as the connecting force between internal departments and our clients with detailed oversight. She supports several clients in a variety of industries on a regional and national scale, including Annapolis Town Center, optometrist Woolf Eye Lab, National Waste and Recycling Association, and online free education provider Connections Academy. Elizabeth loves getting to know her clients personally to provide tailored, dedicated care through each project.

Carpenter moved to Maryland from Maine, where she grew up in a coastal lobstering community near Portland. During the pandemic, she graduated with an MBA through the University of Maryland. She comes with morethan a decade of experience in communications and account management, with a heavy focus on client support, and a passion for finding a solution with a smile. Carpenter enjoys sailing, ice-skating, cross-country skiing, and cooking and is proud to say she can crack a lobster with her eyes closed.