Award-winning Baltimore plaintiff’s attorney Kristen M. Mack joins the civil rights practice at Hansel Law PC.

In 2022, Mack was selected by The National Trial Lawyers as a Top 40 Under 40 attorney in Maryland. In every year since 2019, she has been named a Super Lawyers “Rising Star,” an award given out to no more than 2.5% of Maryland lawyers. At Hansel Law, Mack will continue her service to Baltimore’s communities in need.