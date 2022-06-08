Law Digest — Court of Appeals, Court of Special Appeals — June 9, 2022

Maryland Court of Appeals

Maryland Small MS4 Coalition v. Maryland Dep't of the Environment, No. 25, Sept. Term, 2021 (filed June 1, 2022).

Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland v. Ekekwe, Misc. No. 53, Sept. Term, 2020 (filed June 1, 2022).

Irwin Industrial Tool Company v. Pifer, No. 49, Sept. Term, 2021 (filed May 31, 2022).

Maryland Court of Special Appeals

Tallant v. State, Nos. 0588 & 1253, Sept. Term, 2020 (filed May 31, 2022).

Woodlin v. State, No. 107, Sept. Term, 2021 (filed May 26, 2022).

Maryland Court of Appeals

Administrative

Stare decisis

BOTTOM LINE: Where the court previously ruled on the Maryland Department of the Environment’s authority to develop and issue permits to municipal separate storm sewer systems, or MS4s, in Maryland, there no “significant change in the law or facts” since it was issued, and no showing it was “clearly wrong” that decision controlled the outcome of the suit.

CASE: Maryland Small MS4 Coalition v. Maryland Dep’t of the Environment, No. 25, Sept. Term, 2021 (filed June 1, 2022) (Judge Biran) (Judges McDonald, Hotten, Adkins concur) (Judges Getty, Watts, Booth concur in the judgment)

FACTS: Under the Clean Water Act and the state water pollution control statute, the department develops and issues permits to MS4s in Maryland. In Maryland Department of the Environment v. Anacostia Riverkeeper, 447 Md. 88 (2016), this court held that permits issued by the department to large MS4s satisfied the minimum requirements of the act. In Maryland Department of the Environment v. County Commissioners of Carroll County, 465 Md. 169 (2019), the court held that permits issued to those MS4s were lawful under the act even if some permit conditions exceeded the minimum requirements of the act.

In this case, Queen Anne’s County, which operates a small MS4, brought this action for judicial review of a general permit that the department issued for operators of 35 small MS4s in Maryland, including the county. The circuit court concluded that Carroll County addressed the issues raised by the county and affirmed the permit. The Court of Special Appeals reached the same conclusion.

LAW: The county requests that the Carroll County decision be revisited. The court generally will overrule a prior decision only when that decision was “clearly wrong” or when there has been a “significant change in the law or facts” since the prior decision was issued. The holdings in Carroll County that the department may include permit conditions beyond the MEP standard and allocate nonpoint source pollution to MS4 permits to protect water quality were not “clearly wrong.”

The county, however, contends that the holding in Carroll County concerning the role of the MEP standard was “contrary to plain language of the statute,” citing a dissent in Carroll County. While there often can be multiple interpretations of a statutory text, the court does not disturb this court’s original interpretation simply because it was asked twice. Moreover, the construction of the statutory text in Carroll County reflects the current interpretation of the statute by the EPA. If the court was “clearly wrong” in that case, so too is the EPA. Tellingly, no court has concluded that the EPA’s interpretation is wrong.

The county also asserts that Carroll County was inconsistent with Anacostia Riverkeeper. However, in Carroll County, the court explained how this argument mischaracterizes the Anacostia Riverkeeper decision. Together, the two decisions stand for the proposition that MS4 permit conditions must meet the MEP standard, but may do more to protect the water quality of a waterway. These two holdings are not in conflict with one another.

The county argues that, subsequent to the Carroll County decision, “significant actions by the EPA and the Department” amount to a change in the law or facts that counsel against application of the principle of stare decisis. It would be inappropriate to infer a significant change in the EPA’s interpretation of the act simply from its decision to settle two cases shortly before a change in federal administrations. Whatever potential change in a policy that may be gleaned from the tea leaves of a settlement agreement, that speculation cannot trump the clear import of the agency’s formally adopted and still existing regulations.

Finally, the county argues that the department “appears to have embraced the MEP standard” in the Phase III Watershed Implementation Plan. The court disagrees.

Judgment of the Court of Special Appeals affirmed.

CONCUR: The language and legislative history of the Maryland statutes are clear that the General Assembly regarded the federal law as the minimum standard and conferred authority on the department to do more. Thus, state law provides an independent source of authority for the department to issue MS4 discharge permits, quite apart from the department’s authority under federal law.

The issue of the department’s permitting authority with respect to MS4s is before this court for the third time in the last six years and may appear again in the future. A consideration of how the county’s arguments fare under state law is perhaps overdue and may be useful for the future.

CONCUR: Respectfully, I do not join the per curiam opinion in this case and write separately to set forth my reasons for concurring in the judgment of this court.

If we were writing on a blank slate, I would agree with the county, adopt the conclusions from my dissent in Carroll County and hold that it was unlawful for the department to impose requirements that exceeded the “maximum extent practicable” standard and made the county responsible for discharges from third parties and nonpoint source pollution.

This court is not, however, writing on a blank slate. Under the doctrine of stare decisis, case law of this court may be overruled where an opinion was clearly wrong and contrary to established principles, or where the opinion has been superseded by significant changes in the law or the facts. Neither of these circumstances exists in this instance.

CONCUR: Respectfully, I do not join the per curiam opinion and write separately to express my reasons for concurring in the judgment only. I agree with the per curiam opinion that the holdings in this court’s decision in Carroll County govern this case.

Had I been a member of the court when this case was considered, I would have joined the dissenting opinion by Judge Watts, which was joined by others. However, I am bound by the doctrine of stare decisis and must respect the court’s decision in Carroll County, which controls the outcome here.

Attorneys

Disbarment

BOTTOM LINE: Where an attorney continued to practice law after she was notified that her license was temporarily, and then indefinitely, suspended, and made material misrepresentations to a judge and bar counsel, she was disbarred.

CASE: Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland v. Ekekwe, Misc. No. 53, Sept. Term, 2020 (filed June 1, 2022) (Judges Getty, McDonald, Watts, Hotten, Booth, Biran, GOULD).

FACTS: On Dec. 1, 2020, the Attorney Grievance Commission, acting through bar counsel, filed a petition for disciplinary or remedial action against Olekanma Arnnette Ekekwe, alleging violations of various provisions of the Maryland Attorneys’ Rules of Professional Conduct, or MARPC.

A hearing was held on June 21, 2021. Bar counsel appeared and presented its case with 14 exhibits and a videotaped deposition of Ms. Ekekwe’s former client, Vini Sloan. Ms. Ekekwe failed to appear. The hearing judge found that bar counsel proved by clear and convincing evidence that Ms. Ekekwe violated multiple MARPC rules. Neither bar counsel nor Ms. Ekekwe excepted to the hearing judge’s findings. Bar counsel recommends that the court disbar Ms. Ekekwe.

LAW: The hearing judge found that Ms. Ekekwe violated MARPC Rule 19-301.4 by failing to: (1) respond to Ms. Sloan’s attempts to contact her and responding only after the Women’s Law Center intervened; (2) inform Ms. Sloan that she had been suspended from practicing law and (3) inform Ms. Sloan what happened on January 30. This conclusion is supported by clear and convincing evidence.

The hearing judge concluded that Ms. Ekekwe knew her license she was suspended when she appeared at both the November 4 and January 30 hearings, and that her failure to disclose this fact constituted violations of not only Rule 19-303.3, but also Rules 19-305.5 and 19- 308.4. The hearing judge also found that Ms. Ekekwe knowingly and intentionally misrepresented to the judge that she was licensed to practice law in Maryland and that she had not received the suspension order. These findings and conclusions are supported by clear and convincing evidence.

The hearing judge found that Ms. Ekekwe’s law license in Maryland was suspended temporarily on Oct. 4, 2019, and suspended indefinitely on Nov. 20, 2019. The hearing judge also found that Ms. Ekekwe continuously represented Ms. Sloan from Oct. 4, 2019, through Jan. 30, 2020, by giving Ms. Sloan legal advice, negotiating with opposing counsel and representing Ms. Sloan in court. These findings are not clearly erroneous and the hearing judge’s conclusion that Ms. Ekekwe violated Rule 19-305.5 is supported by clear and convincing evidence.

The hearing judge concluded that Ms. Ekekwe violated 19.308.1(a) by falsely stating in her belatedly submitted affidavit to bar counsel that the order of suspension was not entered until Dec. 31, 2019, and that she acted as a paralegal on behalf of Ms. Sloan. The hearing judge also concluded that Ms. Ekekwe violated 19.308.1(b) when she failed to respond to bar counsel’s three letters.

The hearing judge concluded that Ms. Ekekwe violated subsections (a) through (d) of MARPC Rule 19-308.4, finding that: (1) Ms. Ekekwe’s violations of the other rules of professional conduct constituted violations of subsection (a); (2) Ms. Ekekwe’s unauthorized practice of law was a violation of subsection (b) because it constituted a violation of Maryland Code § 10-601 of the Business Occupations and Professions Article, a criminal offense; (3) Ms. Ekekwe violated subsection (c) by her knowing and intentional misrepresentations to the court at the November and January hearings, her misrepresentations to bar counsel and her unauthorized practice of law and

(4) Ms. Ekekwe violated subsection (d) because her “conduct, taken as a whole, most certainly [brought] the legal professional into disrepute.” Each of these conclusions are supported by clear and convincing evidence.

The hearing judge concluded that Ms. Ekekwe’s unauthorized practice of law constituted a violation of MARPC Rule 19-742(b). This conclusion is supported by clear and convincing evidence.

The hearing judge found no mitigating factors, noting Ms. Ekekwe’s failure to appear for the hearing and to submit any supporting evidence of same. The hearing judge found by clear and convincing evidence that bar counsel established multiple aggravating factors. With the exception of one finding, the court finds that each conclusion is supported by clear and convincing evidence.

This court has previously held that disbarment is an appropriate sanction for an attorney “who has previously been disciplined[,] intentionally or knowingly violates the terms of that order and, as a result, causes injury or potential injury to a client, the public, the legal system, or the profession. The most common case is one where a lawyer has been suspended but, nevertheless, practices law.” This case fits the bill.

Olekanma Arnnette Ekekwe is disbarred

Evidence

Admissibility of exemplar

BOTTOM LINE: Where a party seeks to introduce into evidence an allegedly comparable version of the product as an exemplar, it does not need to establish a chain of custody starting from when the product was manufactured. Authentication of evidence under Maryland Rule 5-901 instead depends on a showing that a reasonable juror could find by a preponderance of the evidence that the item at issue is what it is claimed to be.

CASE: Irwin Industrial Tool Company v. Pifer, No. 49, Sept. Term, 2021 (filed May 31, 2022) (Judges Getty, WATTS, Hotten, Booth, Harrell, Raker, McDonald).

FACTS: When it is difficult or impossible to obtain the exact product that allegedly caused an injury or disease, a plaintiff may seek to introduce into evidence an allegedly comparable version of the product as an exemplar. In this case, the plaintiffs sought to authenticate under Maryland Rule 5-901 items purchased on eBay as exemplars of a product, made by the defendant, that was used from the late 1960s through the 1980s and that allegedly contained asbestos.

The circuit court reasoned that the samples were not authenticated because the estate had not established a chain of custody starting from when Irwin manufactured the containers decades ago. The Court of Special Appeals concluded that the estate had established a reasonable probability that the exemplars bought on eBay are what the estate claims them to be.

LAW: The court concludes that the “reasonable juror” test applies to authentication of the eBay samples, i.e., items purchased on the internet, and holds that the samples purchased on eBay were authenticated under Maryland Rule 5-901(a) because there was sufficient circumstantial evidence for a reasonable juror to find by a preponderance of the evidence that the powder within the containers was Strait-Line marking chalk.

The court previously joined other state and federal courts that have utilized the reasonable juror standard for authentication of social media evidence. The court sees no valid reason to cabin the application of the “reasonable juror” test to social media evidence and to require a heightened or different standard of authentication for goods purchased over the internet.

As to the method or amount of proof required to satisfy the standard for authentication if evidence is susceptible to tampering, this court did not require direct testimony of a witness with knowledge for authentication of social media evidence where there was an allegation that the evidence was susceptible to tampering. Similarly, direct testimony is not a prerequisite for authentication of sample evidence purchased on the internet. Indeed, imposing such a requirement would be inconsistent with the plain language of Maryland Rule 5-901(b)(4), which provides that evidence may be authenticated through the use of circumstantial evidence.

Further, there is no basis for applying a heightened standard of proof where a party seeks to authenticate social media evidence through circumstantial evidence under Maryland Rule 5-901(b)(4). Just as a heightened standard of proof does not apply to authentication of social media evidence, a heightened standard is not applicable to authenticating goods bought online.

Here, the estate was not required to establish a chain of custody dating back to Irwin’s manufacturing of the samples to establish that a reasonable juror could find by a preponderance of evidence that the samples purchased on eBay were what they purported to be. Further, where the issue of tampering is raised or where a substance may be susceptible to tampering, the proponent of the offered evidence is not required to establish a chain of custody for the evidence to be admissible.

To be sure, demonstrating a chain of custody for evidence that a party seeks to have admitted is one way to demonstrate that the offered evidence is what it claims to be or is in the same condition that it was at the time that it came into the party’s possession or at an earlier relevant point. But, in the end, authentication of evidence under Maryland Rule 5-901 depends on a showing that a reasonable juror could find by a preponderance of the evidence that the item at issue is what it is claimed to be.

Here the estate sought to have admitted as exemplars of Strait-Line marking chalk 19 containers purchased on eBay and the powder within the containers. Viewed as a whole, the evidence was sufficient for a reasonable juror to conclude that it was more likely than not that the powder within the containers was chalk manufactured by Irwin. It is undisputed that the containers were Irwin’s. It is also undisputed that the contents or powder within each container matched the color designated on the label of the container.

It is equally undisputed that the samples that tested positive for asbestos were purchased from eBay sellers in various different cities in different states. And, the contents of the containers tested positive for noncommercial amphibole asbestos, which is regulated and not readily available.

Judgment of the Court of Special Appeals affirmed.

Maryland Court of Special Appeals

Criminal

Sealing of pleadings and proceedings

BOTTOM LINE: Where the circuit court failed to give the defendant an opportunity for a full adversary hearing, as he had requested, prior to granting the state’s motion to seal; failed to include any findings regarding the interests the state sought to protect and the sealing order was not “as narrow as practicable in scope and duration,” it was vacated.

CASE: Tallant v. State, Nos. 0588 & 1253, Sept. Term, 2020 (filed May 31, 2022) (Judges Leahy, ZIC, Sharer).

FACTS: Richard Tallant was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County of one count of second-degree sexual offense on Dec. 19, 2019. On Dec. 30, 2019, Mr. Tallant filed a motion for new trial pursuant to Maryland Rule 4-331(a). The state filed an opposition on Jan. 10, 2020. The circuit court denied Mr. Tallant’s motion without a hearing on Jan. 21, 2020.

On June 9, 2020, Mr. Tallant filed a supplemental motion for new trial and request for a hearing. This motion was brought pursuant to Maryland Rule 4-331(a) and (c) and Brady v. Maryland, 373 U.S. 83 (1963). The state responded by filing a motion to strike defendant’s supplemental motion and motion to seal. The court granted the state’s motion to strike and seal on June 30, 2020, without a hearing.

On Nov. 5, 2020, Mr. Tallant filed a motion to clarify the court’s ruling on the motion for new trial based on newly discovered evidence. During the sentencing hearing on Dec. 16, 2020, the court addressed its previous sealing order and indicated that Mr. Tallant’s supplemental motion and all accompanying attachments were sealed pursuant to its June 30, 2020, order.

Mr. Tallant was then sentenced to 10 years of incarceration with all but seven years suspended and four years of supervised probation. The relief that he requests on appeal is a new trial and different trial judge.

LAW: Both Mr. Tallant and the state take the position that the circuit court effectively denied Mr. Tallant’s supplemental motion. The court disagrees with the parties’ interpretation of the June 30, 2020, order which states “it is hereby ORDERED, that the State’s Motion to Strike Defendant’s Supplemental Motion for New Trial is hereby GRANTED.” There is no language in the order stating that Mr. Tallant’s supplemental motion was denied. Considering the plain language of the order and the context in which it was used, the court concludes that the supplemental motion was not denied on the merits but was stricken from the record.

While the motion was filed as a supplement to the initial motion for new trial premised on Rule 4-331(a), the supplemental motion was also the first time that Mr. Tallant filed a motion for a new trial pursuant to Rule 4-331(c). The state’s entire argument in support of its motion to strike the supplemental motion was based on the prior denial of the original motion for new trial pursuant to Rule 4-331(a) and the mootness doctrine. This overlooks that there was no prior ruling addressing the Rule 4-331(c) portion of the supplemental motion.

The circuit court abused its direction when it granted the state’s motion to strike, which was based on mootness. Accordingly, the circuit court’s order granting the motion to strike Mr. Tallant’s supplemental motion is vacated and the case is remanded with instructions for the court to consider that motion on the merits.

When circuit court also erred when it granted the state’s motion to seal. It failed to give Mr. Tallant the opportunity for a full adversary hearing, prior to issuing its sealing order, as requested by Mr. Tallant in his opposition to state’s motion to strike and seal. Further, its order failed to include any findings regarding the interests the state sought to protect in comportment with former Rule 16-912(d). Additionally, the court cannot conclude that the court’s order was “as narrow as practicable in scope and duration to effectuate the interest sought to be protected by the order.”

Mr. Tallant also argues that the Nov. 6, 2020, proceeding was improperly closed to the public. The court decline to address this issue because it was not adequately developed in Mr. Tallant’s brief. Similarly, while Mr. Tallant raised his request for “a new trial before a different [j]udge” for the first time in the last sentence of his brief, his brief lacks a legal proposition in support of his request and does not contain any argument in support of it. As such, the court declines to address this issue.

Judgment of the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County reversed in part, vacated in part and affirmed in part.

Criminal

CJ § 10-923(e)(4).

BOTTOM LINE: Where the state seeks to introduce evidence of prior sexually assaultive behavior by the same defendant under § 10-923 of the Courts Article of the Maryland Code, a court must consider whether and how similar the two instances of sexually assaultive behavior actually are when determining whether the probative value of the evidence is not substantially outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice.

CASE: Woodlin v. State, No. 107, Sept. Term, 2021 (filed May 26, 2022) (Judges FRIEDMAN, Shaw, Wilner).

FACTS: This case concerns the application of § 10-923 of the Courts Article of the Maryland Code, a new evidentiary statute enacted by the Maryland General Assembly to permit, in certain circumstances, the admissibility of evidence of prior sexually assaultive behavior in the prosecution of sex crimes.

John Woodlin was convicted of child sexual abuse and related sexual offenses arising from a 2019 incident involving his then 11-year-old grandson, A.H. Although evidence against Woodlin included testimony from A.H. and other family members, a critical piece of the state’s case, and the focus of this appeal, was evidence of Woodlin’s 2010 conviction for another sexual assault.

During a motions hearing, the state identified that in 2010 Woodlin pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual assault for inserting a broomstick handle and vacuum hose into the rectum of an unconscious man. At that pretrial hearing, Woodlin argued that for evidence of prior sexually assaultive behavior to have probative value, and therefore be admissible under CJ § 10-923, it must be similar to the offense charged. Woodlin further argued that evidence of his 2010 conviction was so dissimilar from the alleged 2019 offense against A.H. that any probative value was substantially outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice, and that the evidence was, therefore, inadmissible. The motions court ruled the evidence was admissible.

LAW: The first question the court must first determine is what role the similarity or dissimilarity of the offenses plays in balancing probative value against the danger of unfair prejudice under CJ § 10-923(e)(4). The state argues that CJ § 10-923 does not require that the two offenses be “of a substantially similar nature,” but nonetheless concedes that similarity is a factor that courts may consider when balancing probative value and the danger of unfair prejudice.

The court holds that the similarity or dissimilarity of the offenses is relevant to the question of admissibility under CJ § 10-923(e)(4). Courts must consider whether and how similar the two instances of sexually assaultive behavior actually are when determining whether “[t]he probative value of the evidence is not substantially outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice.” The more similar the prior sexually assaultive behavior is to the charged offense, the more probative of propensity it is, and the less unfairly prejudicial. Conversely, the more dissimilar the prior sexually assaultive behavior is to the charged offense, the less probative of propensity it is, and the more unfairly prejudicial.

The court further holds that the facts of Woodlin’s 2010 conviction and the 2019 allegations involving A.H. were sufficiently similar that the motions court’s decision to admit the 2010 conviction did not constitute an abuse of discretion. The court’s review of the record reveals that there was evidence to support both sides of this argument. Given this, the court cannot say that the motions court’s decision to put the evidence to the jury was “well removed from any center mark” or “beyond the fringe of what [the court deems] minimally acceptable.”

Woodlin argues that the trial court nevertheless abused its discretion by admitting “the inflammatory and dissimilar parts of that conviction which were not at all relevant to [the allegation] but were sure to rouse the jury’s hostility.” Because Woodlin failed at both the motions stage and at trial to object to the scope of the evidence offered or otherwise raise the issue of redaction to the judge, the court holds that he has waived this argument on appeal.

Even if Woodlin had preserved his objection to the court’s failure to redact the “salacious” details, the court would find that the trial court did not abuse its discretion by admitting details about the 2010 conviction. For the jurors to be able to determine how probative Woodlin’s 2010 conviction was of the likelihood that he sexually abused A.H. in 2019, they had to know something about the similarity or dissimilarity between the offenses.

Judgment of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County affirmed.