Matthew Spedden | Heritage Financial Consultants

Heritage Financial Consultants LLC announced that Matthew Spedden has joined the organization as a financial planner, serving clients primarily on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

With more than 25 years of financial services knowledge and experience, Spedden joins Heritage’s rapidly-expanding team on the eastern shore of Maryland in Preston and in Wilmington, Delaware, as well. His role at Heritage will encompass working with existing clients through comprehensive holistic financial planning, as well as guidance for high-net-worth individuals, business owners and families.

Spedden has served in a variety of roles, beginning his career as an account executive, first at Ferris, Baker Watts for 12 years and later, into financial planning roles with LPL Financial in 2008, before moving on to more prominent roles as Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager with Outerlimits Fund LP in 2011. At the same time, Spedden served as managing principal of Outerlimits Capital LLC, a nationally recognized leader in commercial finance.