Neel Lalchandani | Brown Goldstein

Neel Lalchandani, an attorney at Brown, Goldstein & Levy, was selected as the recipient of the 2022 Alex Fee Maryland Pro Bono Service Award. This award, given by the Maryland Pro Bono Resource Center, is granted to a member of the Young Lawyers Section of the Maryland State Bar Association who is making a significant pro bono contribution either directly or through a pro bono organization. Neel received his award virtually at the MSBA Legal Summit on June 1, 2022.

Neel has devoted hours of his legal practice per year to providing high-quality representation to those in need of no-cost legal aid in the Maryland and Washington metro area. Since joining BGL, Lalchandani has secured millions of dollars in compensation for exonerees who spent years in prison for crimes they did not commit, with several of these payments among the largest in Maryland history. He is currently part of the BGL team representing three men known as the “Harlem Park Three,” who each served 36 years in prison for a murder they did not commit. Neel is also an adjunct faculty member at the Georgetown University Law Center, where he teaches a semester-long seminar on wrongful convictions.