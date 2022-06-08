Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Tim Wright | The Cyphers Agency

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2022

Tim Wright has joined The Cyphers Agency as a public relations account executive to help clients succeed in the constantly changing field of public relations.

He supports several clients, including Ocean City-based hospitality specialist Blue Water, an outdoor hospitality leader that specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. He also works with Annapolis Town Center, the city’s premier shopping and lifestyle destination and assisting with their large redevelopment and property enhancement plan.

Tim has many years of experience in public relations, garnering media coverage for clients in numerous industries. He has secured media hits in Wall Street Journal, U.S. News & World Report, and Washington Post. Tim received a bachelor’s in communications from the University of Maryland. He enjoys an afternoon at the tennis court as much as a night at home watching the NBA Finals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo