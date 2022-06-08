Tim Wright | The Cyphers Agency

Tim Wright has joined The Cyphers Agency as a public relations account executive to help clients succeed in the constantly changing field of public relations.

He supports several clients, including Ocean City-based hospitality specialist Blue Water, an outdoor hospitality leader that specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. He also works with Annapolis Town Center, the city’s premier shopping and lifestyle destination and assisting with their large redevelopment and property enhancement plan.

Tim has many years of experience in public relations, garnering media coverage for clients in numerous industries. He has secured media hits in Wall Street Journal, U.S. News & World Report, and Washington Post. Tim received a bachelor’s in communications from the University of Maryland. He enjoys an afternoon at the tennis court as much as a night at home watching the NBA Finals.