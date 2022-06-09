Alanna Casey | Liff Walsh

Liff, Walsh & Simmons , a full-service business law firm, is pleased to welcome Alanna Casey, Esq. as an associate, expanding the firm’s Employment Law and Litigation practice groups.

Casey brings a blend of professional and legal experience to Liff, Walsh & Simmons, previously serving as an employment associate at a regional Baltimore law firm and as a U.S. Air Force Intelligence Officer and military employment attorney.

As an employment law attorney, Casey represents physicians, dentists, medical facilities, and a variety of business owners as they navigate employment issues, employment contracts, and internal investigations.

Additionally, Casey served as the chief of civil litigation at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, a military base with more than 26,000 military and civilian employees. She represented the Air Force as general counsel in Merit Systems Protection Board and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission cases and oversaw employment investigations.