Bill Mojica | PBRC

Bill Mojica recently joined the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland (PBRC) as the director of development.

In this role, Mojica oversees PBRC’s fundraising efforts, including building relationships with individuals, corporations, and foundations; managing grant funding opportunities; and contributing to event planning and implementation.

He has over 31 years of experience in fundraising in the non-profit sector and human service industry and brings extensive knowledge in strategic planning, community engagement, and revenue growth. Mojica joins PBRC after having served as the director of development & foundation operations at the ISPE Foundation. Prior to this role, Mojica held the position of regional director of development at the Woodbourne Center, where he successfully created and launched a $2.1 million capital campaign among other efforts to expand and diversify the center’s revenue stream.