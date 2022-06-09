Dr. Aliya Jones | Luminis Health

Dr. Aliya Jones joins Luminis Health as the inaugural executive medical director of behavioral health, which includes Anne Arundel Medical Center, Doctors Community Medical Center, McNew Family Medical Center, and related community-based services.

Jones provides leadership in all aspects of behavioral health services, including the upcoming opening of the new behavioral health facility at Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center in Lanham.

Prior to her arrival at Luminis Health, Jones served as the deputy secretary of the Maryland Department of Health’s Behavioral Health Administration. She was responsible for Maryland’s Public Behavioral Health System, serving more than 300,000 individuals and ensuring the system’s stability during the COVID-19 pandemic.