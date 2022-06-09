Greg Walsh | University of Baltimore

Greg Walsh, associate professor in the Division of Science, Information Arts and Technologies in The University of Baltimore’s Yale Gordon College of Arts and Sciences, has been named the University’s Parsons Professor of Digital Innovation.

In this role, Walsh will expand his vision for UBalt’s Center for Digital Communication, Commerce, and Culture, evolving it into what he calls its “third phase” as a resource for students, researchers and educators to connect with community organizations working on important issues that have disproportionately affected Baltimore.

Those issues range from effective learning and access to transportation, to business opportunities that, according to Walsh, have potential to improve life in the city.