Liz Twigg | PBRC

Liz Twigg recently joined the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland (PBRC) to serve as the operations specialist.

Twigg brings a diverse set of experiences in organizing and legal recruiting to the role. As operations specialist, she supports PBRC by administering PBRC’s volunteer and donor database system, assisting with event planning and execution of training and events, and maintaining organizational compliance with grant reporting.

In her free time, Twigg enjoys gardening at Hidden Harvest Farm, a local urban farm in Greenmount.