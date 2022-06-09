Reuben Rosenfeld | North Oaks

North Oaks recently announced Reuben Rosenfeld as its new executive director, joining the senior living community in Pikesville.

The former executive director at Atrium Village in Owings Mills, Rosenfeld joins North Oaks with more than 15 years of executive management experience in senior living communities throughout Washington, Maryland and Virginia.

Rosenfeld has an extensive record of business development, strategic innovation, and operational excellence in the senior living sector. His leadership and vision have resulted in great success affecting change in the quality of life within local communities. He also has extensive experience working collaboratively with acute care facilities, implementing programs furthering the health and wellness of retirees, and advocating for seniors in community and local governments.

Rosenfeld earned his bachelor’s degree from the NYU Stern School of Business and his master’s egree from Bernard Baruch College. He also served for one year as a senior educator in Jewish Education with The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.