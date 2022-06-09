Ronald R. Peterson and Bradley S. Chambers | The Center Club

Ronald R. Peterson, president emeritus of the Johns Hopkins Health System, was elected president of The Center Club Board of Governors.

Bradley S. Chambers, senior vice president and chief operating officer of MedStar Health, Baltimore Region and president of MedStar Good Samaritan & Union Memorial Hospitals, has been elected President-elect by the Board of Governors. He will serve on the executive committee of the board.

Peterson succeeds Patricia “PJ” Mitchell who steps down after five years as president of the board of governors.

Prior to his retirement in 2017, Peterson had served for 21 years in the dual roles of president of the Johns Hopkins Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine. He was the first person to hold both posts. Overall, Peterson was with Johns Hopkins for 45 years.

Peterson has been a Center Club member for 36 years and previously served on the Board of Governors for nine years. His top priority as president will be leading the development of a new five-year strategic plan.