Tagg Hutchinson | Miller, Miller & Canby

Taggart “Tagg” Hutchinson joined the Real Estate practice group at Miller, Miller & Canby.

Hutchinson focuses his practice in commercial real estate transactions, financings and settlement services and related real estate litigation, as well as in property tax appeals and land development matters.

In the course of his career, Hutchinson has represented prominent developers and institutions in an array of commercial real estate transactions, including development and ownership options, title review, title insurance and settlements. His industry expertise spans a wide range of government and business sectors including government contracts, State and local taxes, State and local grants and development funding, transportation, zoning and permitting, software and technology (including SaaS and Subscription based-services), the Maryland Public Service Commission and legal advocacy on behalf of national associations.

Prior to joining Miller, Miller & Canby, Hutchinson was the agency counsel for Montgomery County’s Department of Finance, where he advised the county on the collection of state and local property taxes, business taxes, transfer and recordation taxes, development impact taxes, and various local excise taxes. He also advised the County on debt issuances, business enterprise zones, special taxing districts and the expenditure of public funds through various loan and grant programs.