Mark Zimmerly | Transamerica

Mark Zimmerly, vice president at Transamerica, was elected chairman of Maryland Science Center Board of Trustees.

Zimmerly, who was previously vice chairman of the and has served on the board for six years, succeeds David Amy, who served as chairman since 2017.

A Baltimore resident for more than over 20 years, Zimmerly is vice president for Transamerica’s Wholesale Markets team focused on employee benefits. Previously, he served as vice president for the Transamerica Affinity Services team. He has chaired the Maryland Science Center’s Marketing Committee for four years and the annual Solstice fundraising gala Committee for five years.

Zimmerly earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business/Economics from Randolph-Macon College and his MBA from the Sellinger School of Business at Loyola College.