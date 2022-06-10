Regenxbio opens gene therapy manufacturing facility in Rockville

Clinical-stage biotechnology company Regenxbio Inc. on Friday celebrated the opening of its new Manufacturing Innovation Center gene therapy manufacturing facility.

Located in Regenxbio’s 132,000-square-foot headquarters in Rockville, the state-of-the-art good manufacturing practice (GMP) facility will enable the company to boost manufacturing of NAV Technology-based adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors at scales up to 2,000 liters.

The facility will implement Regenxbio’s NAVXpress platform suspension cell culture process, which has demonstrated the ability to increase product purity and yield.

The GMP facility is designed to meet global clinical and commercial regulatory standards, and includes two independent bulk drug substance production suites, a final drug product suite and integrated quality control labs. Regenxbio claims to be one of only a few gene therapy companies worldwide with a GMP facility capable of production at scales up to 2,000 liters.

Through Dec. 31, 2021, Regenxbio had invested more than $100 million into the buildout of its Rockville headquarters, including more than $65 million dedicated to the Manufacturing Innovation Center. In preparation to establish end-to-end capabilities in gene therapy from research and early development to commercial ready manufacturing, the company has hired 200 people over the past two years.