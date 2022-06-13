Davis Agnor to move into larger space in Howard County

Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny LLC Monday announced a move to larger offices in Howard County, occupying the entire 19,000-plus-square-foot sixth floor of 70 Corporate Center in downtown Columbia.

The building sits at the corner of Broken Land and Little Patuxent parkways, in downtown Columbia. The new space features a centralized open-area, café-style gathering spot, six conference rooms and sightlines facing all four directions. Merriweather Post Pavilion and great restaurants are just across the street, with many more eateries and cultural destinations within walking distance.

The law firm worked with Baltimore-based Arris Design, on design and architectural services and with Wilhelm Commercial Builders on construction of the new offices. The late-July move is precipitated by growth in the number and size of the firm’s clients, by the complexity of its transactions, and the increase in the number of its attorneys and other professional staff.

Davis Agnor joins fellow tenants, Enterprise Community Partners, GP Strategies and Fulton Bank at the address. The building is owned by the Howard Hughes Corporation.

The firm plans to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony in early September.