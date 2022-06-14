Ashley Willis | The Arc Baltimore

Ashley Willis is the recipient of The Arc Baltimore’s 2022 Excellence in Management Award, presented in memory of Herbert L. Fedder.Given to The Arc Baltimore’s administrative staff member who demonstrates excellence in management, the award recognizes the ability to plan and implement programs, and manage staff and other resources effectively. It also recognizes a commitment to professional self-advancement and advancement for subordinates, and dedication to normalization and advocacy.

Four years ago, Willis started as the clinical supervisor for The Arc Baltimore’s Foster Care Department. She quickly jumped into that role with an eye for innovation, team building, and clinical excellence. She developed structure and accountability for onboarding new employees, assuring quality individual and group supervision, and moving into a fully electronic record system. Taking her leadership and management skills to the next level, Willis recently was named The Arc’s director of foster care & clinical services.

The Excellence in Management Award was presented to Willis during The Arc Baltimore’s recent Annual Meeting and Awards Reception. The event, which recognizes those who have gone above and beyond in their service to The Arc, included award recognitions for Volunteer Service, Foster Care Excellence, Self-Advocacy, and School Inclusion, among others. In addition, The Arc Baltimore’s new board of directors and officers were elected during the annual meeting.