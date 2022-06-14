Barnes & Noble relocating from Woodholme Shopping Center

Barnes & Noble has confirmed the company will relocate its Pikesville bookstore in the Woodholme Shopping Center after 19 years of bookselling in their 1819 Reisterstown Road store, it was annound Tuesday.

The bookseller has truly enjoyed serving this community and appreciates the loyalty and support of their customers.

The bookseller, however, will not be moving far, relocating to a new storefront in the connecting shopping center, Festival at Woodholme (1809 Reisterstown Road, Suite 103, the old Pier 1 Imports location), just across the parking lot, in the Fall of 2022. The new bookstore will showcase an updated design and layout that has been rolled out, to much success, in its more recent new store openings.

The newly designed store features a warm environment that encourages browsing, along with a locally tailored selection of books curated by their expert team of Pikesville booksellers.

In preparation for the move, Barnes & Noble will close its 1819 Reisterstown Road store in the fall, in coordination with the new store opening.