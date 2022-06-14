Betsy Goldfeder | Lord Baltimore Hotel

Betsy Goldfeder was named director of catering sales at the Lord Baltimore Hotel.

Goldfeder brings nearly three decades of hospitality, catering and event experience to the hotel, which offers 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

As the director of catering sales, Goldfeder will be responsible for maintaining the Hotel’s existing accounts and executing tactical sales to secure new client base. She will also be overseeing client functions to ensure customer satisfaction.

Over the past three decades, Goldfeder has led a career that includes leadership roles including director of catering for Landover’s Susan Gage Caterers Kosher division; executive director for Carmel Caterers in Rockville; director of catering and conference services for the Intercontinental/Royal Sonesta Harbor Court Hotel; and business manager and director of events for Town Dock Restaurant in St. Michael’s. All the while, she offered event and organization services and solutions to clients through Perfectly Planned Meetings & Events, a company she launched in 1996.

Goldfeder’s passion extends past catering and event planning. She has been an active volunteer at The Association: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, whose mission is strengthening and nourishing Jewish life in communities in the Baltimore area, for over a decade and previously served as a board member for the Nikki Perlow Foundation. Goldfeder earned a bachelor’s degree in Film/Video and Photographic Arts at Boston University.