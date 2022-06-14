Casey Boccia | Devaney & Associates

Towson University announced that Casey Boccia, creative director at Devaney & Associates, completed the Professional Leadership Program for Women, a signature program of the Dr. Nancy Grasmick Leadership Institute.

The Dr. Nancy Grasmick Leadership Institute honored the 34 women who completed this program on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Towson University. This was the seventh cohort of the leadership program and a total of 191 women have matriculated from this program.

This immersive, four-month long leadership development program is dedicated to expanding the positive impact of women leaders in Greater Baltimore. It is a trusted resource and is used by many of Greater Baltimore’s leading organizations to develop rising female leaders, attracting women from across industry, government, and nonprofit sectors serving in a wide array of capacities within their organizations.