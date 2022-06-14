Chandra Kumar | Charlestown

Charlestown , Erickson Senior Living’s flagship community in Catonsville, announced that Chandra Kumar, a longtime Erickson leader, has taken on the role of executive director.

Kumar comes to Charlestown from Greenspring, another Erickson Senior Living community in Springfield, Va. She joined Erickson Senior Living, one of the nation’s largest independent living providers, in 2014 as the associate executive director of Riderwood in Silver Spring and was promoted to executive director at Greenspring in 2016.

With nearly 30 years of senior living experience, Ms. Kumar brings the necessary expertise and leadership to guide Charlestown to a bright and successful future.

Kumar is a licensed nursing home administrator, holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and gerontology from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree in management of aging services from the Erickson School of Aging at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.