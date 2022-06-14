Dana McKee | Brown Goldstein

Brown, Goldstein & Levy partner Dana McKee was recognized in the 2022 Maryland Super Lawyers list for family law. This is the 10th consecutive year Dana has earned this prestigious accolade.

Dana, an award-winning divorce attorney, chairs the firm’s family law practice and has extensive experience representing clients with high net worth who are experiencing complex family law cases. She provides the highest-caliber legal services that brings each one of her client’s voices centerstage. Dana began her career in complex commercial litigation and brings valuable financial insight to her family law and divorce practice that can help settle even the toughest of familial disputes.

She was recognized as Top 50 Women Maryland Super Lawyer for 2014, 2015, and 2018 and Top 100 Maryland Super Lawyer for 2014 and 2015. Dana has also been recognized by Best Lawyers as one of the nation’s leading attorneys each year since 2014. Dana is a board member of the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service and Collaborative Professionals of Baltimore. She is also a member of the Maryland Association of Justice, Baltimore City Bar Association Family Law Committee, International Academy of Collaborative Professionals, Howard County Collaborative Professionals, and Baltimore County Bar Association Family Law Committee.