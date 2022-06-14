Jennifer Wolfsheimer | Goddard School

Goddard Systems Inc. (GSI), the franchisor of The Goddard School, a child care and early education provider, presented Jennifer Wolfsheimer from The Goddard School of Forest Hill with a 2022 Teacher of the Year Award.

Wolfsheimer creates strong bonds with the infants in her care and instills comfort and confidence in their parents and families. She loves creating unique lesson plans for her students and is kind, nurturing and extremely attentive. During the pandemic, she sent materials to her families on how to use American Sign Language to enhance learning. She is not only a steadfast source of comfort for her families but is also the school’s go-to resource for advice on classroom management and child development best practices.

Wolfsheimer joins 11 other Goddard teachers nationwide who were selected from 1,250 nominations for their embodiment of competence, leadership, creativity and a nurturing demeanor. From creating take-home learning kits and hosting virtual classes during the pandemic, to taking students on nature hikes and reading and singing in multiple languages, all 12 regional winners created strong bonds between home and school and incorporated their own passions into their teaching while continuing to ensure the health and safety of their students.

In addition to being named a 2022 Teacher of the Year, GSI gifted each of the regional winners a $1,000 cash award and dedicated a custom set of Life Lesson Library books, Goddard’s exclusive social-emotional development curriculum, to each school in the teacher’s name.