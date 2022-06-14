Jess Greenwood | SHIFT

SHIFT , a tech-enabled consulting firm, hired Jess Greenwood, MS, CGC as its head of product.

In this new role, Greenwood will focus on Latch, a SaaS product that sparks employee engagement by identifying issues, connecting people, and inspiring action.

Greenwood’s background in moving innovative products to practical application in the biotech and medical industries have given her an understanding of product life cycle, marketing, sales and how to go from start-up stage to enterprise stage.

Greenwood’s career began in the clinic, where she worked with patients as a genetic counselor.

Latch helps leaders take data-driven action to drive cultural change, improve retention, and spark engagement through an adaptive closed-looped listening system. Using surveys and stories, employers can get real-time feedback to understand employee sentiment to inspire more relevant and prescriptive initiatives that work.