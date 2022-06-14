Joel I. Sher, William E. Carlson, Richard M. Golderg, Alex Brown, Paul Mark Sandler and Jessica L. Swadow | Shapiro Sher

Six attorneys from Shapiro Sher — Partner & Firm Chairman Joel I. Sher, Partner & Firm President William E. Carlson, partners Richard M. Golderg, Alex Brown, Paul Mark Sandler and associate Jessica L. Swadow – were cited in the 2022 edition of Chambers USA, a preeminent guide to the legal industry. Sher is chair of the firm’s bankruptcy practice, which is also recognized by the guide in a select list of Maryland firms practicing bankruptcy and financial restructuring law.

Goldberg is a partner in the firm’s bankruptcy practice, which is also recognized by the guide in a select list of Maryland firms practicing bankruptcy and financial restructuring law

Carlson is president of the firm and chair of its business law practice and is acknowledged in the guide for his abilities in two practice areas: Corporate/M&A law and REITS: Maryland Counsel

Brown chairs the firm’s insurance law practice group, which the guide also recognizes in a select list of firms practicing insurance law in Maryland.

Sandler is a partner in the firm’s litigation group and is acknowledged in the guide for his abilities in general commercial litigation.

Swadow is cited as an “Associate to Watch” as she practices in the firm’s insurance law group, which the guide also cites in a select list of law firms practicing insurance law in Maryland.