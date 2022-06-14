Krystle Starvis | CLLCTIVLY

Baltimore nonprofit CLLCTIVLY, a place-based social change organization focused on racial equity, narrative change, social connectedness and resource mobilization, added Krystle Starvis as the organization’s first chief operating officer.

As chief operating officer, Starvis will utilize her strong nonprofit background to support the organization’s ongoing operations and goal achievement, contributing to the leadership strategy, management, and vision to grow the organization’s impact in Baltimore. Starvis will help increase capacity and initiate technical assistance and educational offerings for the CLLCTIVLY network. She will also manage the Annual Day of Giving and #28DaysofBlack Futures campaign.

Since earning a Master of Science in human services administration from the University of Baltimore in 2015, Starvis has committed her time and efforts in support of service of others. From 2015 to 2018, she managed workforce development and reentry programs for Living Classrooms Foundation, where she created and implemented training and employment initiatives to serve City residents who were either un- or under-employed, supervised career coaches and volunteers, and supported four community hubs in East Baltimore.

Starvis most recently served as associate director at the Aspen Institute, where she led program strategy and operations for Weave: The Social Fabric Project and learning and culture activities for Aspen’s Leadership Division. In that role, Starvis split time between designing offerings for employees centered on belonging and positive employee experience while also leading programs that explored trust in America and amplified the work of community leaders building and strengthening relationships locally. She helped launch the Weaver Awards in Baltimore in 2021, recognizing Baltimoreans creating connection and trust with no-strings-attached grants.

An active volunteer, Starvis currently serves as outgoing board co-chair for Community Law in Action (CLIA), as an Advisory Team Member for BMore Invested, a community-centered grantmaking strategy to support organizations in Baltimore led by leaders of color, and as co-chair for the Western High School’s Alumnae Dance Team annual concert event. A proud Baltimore native, Starvis also has a Bachelor of Science from Towson University.