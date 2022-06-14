Rebekah J. Brown | MACPA

Rebekah J. Brown, CPA, a 10-year veteran of the staff of the Maryland Association of CPAs who most recently served as the association’s director of development, has been chosen by the MACPA’s Board of Directors as the organization’s next president and CEO.

She succeeds Jackie Brown, who will be retiring June 30 following a 42-year career with the association.

As a CPA and the MACPA’s former director of development, Brown has strong ties to the profession — not just in Maryland, but throughout the country. She is a recognized thought leader who represents the MACPA and its members on a broader national scale, and she has a wealth of experience as a strategic facilitator with an eye toward future-focused leadership.

As important, she has a decade of direct experience with the MACPA’s leadership team and its members, which ultimately will mean stability and continuity at the association’s highest levels.

Brown joined the MACPA staff in 2012, and in 2014 was named the organization’s manager of membership development and engagement. She became the director development in 2018 and helped lead the association through the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the departure of longtime CEO Tom Hood, and the sale of the Business Learning Institute to the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

In 2020, Brown was named a Maryland “Leading Woman” by The Daily Record. She was included in CPA Practice Adviser’s annual list of 40 Under 40 Professionals in 2019 and 2020, and was awarded the 2019 President’s Award for Community Service by the Baltimore chapter of the National Association of Black Accountants.

Prior to joining the MACPA team, Brown served as a senior auditor with SC&H Group in Sparks. She is a graduate of Ohio State University.