Victoria Metcalf | RCA Capital Region

Recovery Centers of America (RCA) Capital Region , a Waldorf-based substance use disorder treatment facility announced Victoria Metcalf, MS, LCPC, was promoted to clinical director.

Metcalf previously served as clinical supervisor of RCA Capital Region. In her new role, she will oversee the treatment center’s dedicated team of therapists and addiction professionals. Additionally, she will continue to direct RCA Capital Region’s Thrive program, which focuses on the specific needs of LGBTQIA+ patients.

Metcalf has worked in the clinical treatment field for more than five years. Prior to joining RCA in 2020, she served in a variety of settings, including outpatient clinics and hospitals. Metcalf is a licensed clinical professional counselor in Maryland and focuses on the mental health treatment of adults and those with therapeutic issues such as substance use disorder, depression, anxiety, trauma and personality disorders. She holds her certificate in nutrition for mental health disorders and specializes in working with LGBTQIA+ patients.

Metcalf earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from James Madison University and a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Loyola University-Maryland.