Baltimore Banner launches locally-owned, nonprofit digital news publication

The Baltimore Banner, a multi-platform news organization established by The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, Tuesday announced the launch of its digital news publication. The publication will bring locally-owned news to the community as it works to develop a sustainable business model for local news.

Late last year, Maryland businessman Stewart Bainum, Jr. and his family announced the founding of the Venetoulis Institute of Local Journalism, with a goal to launch The Baltimore Banner in the summer of 2022. Today, The Banner has 42 journalists on staff that will provide solutions-based reporting covering state and local government, arts and culture, criminal justice and education. The Banner expects to have approximately 70 reporters and editors by the end of year, which will make it the largest newsroom in Maryland.

Along with staffing veteran journalists such as Justin Fenton, Liz Bowie and Tim Prudente, Managing Editor Andrea K. McDaniels and Deputy Managing Editor Richard Martin, The Banner established a “Creatives in Residence” program, which aims to amplify the work of artists and writers from the Baltimore region, and will feature work from D. Watkins, Kondwani Fidel, Kerry Graham, and Mikea Hugley, among others.

The launch of The Banner comes nearly a month after the announcement of a joint operating agreement with Your Public Radio (WYPR) 88.1FM, Baltimore’s NPR news station that will allow the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism statewide.