Kiddie Academy announces emergency relief fund for teachers and staff

Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care, the Abingdon-based provider of comprehensive educational child care programs, announced Wednesday at its annual conference a new community fund to provide its teachers and staff grants of up to $1,000 in times of personal hardship or natural disaster.

The fund, which consists of donations from the Kiddie Academy community nationwide, has supported 13 teachers and awarded grants of more than $7,000 since its inception in 2019.

The Kiddie Academy Community Fund was created to help Kiddie Academy teachers and team members in need of immediate financial assistance following an unforeseen disaster or personal hardship. The fund relies on support from Kiddie Academy, as well as individual donations made by franchisees, vendors, employees and the public. Kiddie Academy has donated to seed the fund and covers all operating expenses.

Following the fund announcement at the organization’s annual conference, which was held June 2-4 in Austin, Texas, attendees donated an additional $12,000.