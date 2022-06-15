MEA awards nearly $4M in Clean Fuels Incentive Program grants 

The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) Wednesday announced four additional awards under the second round of the Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) Clean Fuels Incentive Program (CFIP), totaling $3.9 million in funding. Collectively, these awards have the potential to leverage nearly $12 million in fleet investment and displace over 655,000 gallons of petroleum annually.

The funding round received over $6.3 million in grant funding requests, more than three times the program’s budget target.

The awarded projects all represent innovative deployments with large fleet operators across a variety of alternative fuels. The FY22 CFIP Round 2 awardees are:

Blue Triton: $554,275 to purchase and deploy 25 propane autogas Class 7 delivery trucks in Lanham.

Chaney Enterprises: $900,000 to purchase and deploy 6 electric concrete-mixer trucks at 3 locations in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s County. The vehicles are expected to represent the first such deployment in the State and one of the first in the country.

Ecology Services: $986,160 to purchase and deploy 20 compressed natural gas (CNG) refuse trucks in Gaithersburg.

Sysco: $1,500,000 to purchase and deploy 10 Class 8 electric tractors in Jessup. The vehicles will be Sysco’s first such deployment on the East Coast and are expected to represent the first and largest Class 8 electric vehicle deployment in the State.

The CFIP supports Gov. Larry Hogan’s commitment to address climate change through the deployment of alternative fuel and zero emission vehicles.