Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County tops $500,000 milestone in awards

The Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County awarded $54,460.50 in grants to 14 nonprofits in the county in 2022, bringing its cumulative giving to more than a half million dollars — $504,682.86 — in its first 12 years.

Since its founding in 2010, the Women’s Giving Circle has provided 148 grants to 57 nonprofits that serve women, families and children in Harford County. The 2022 Grant Committee was chaired by Sara Burley and Sarah Ortiz-Brown.

This year grants of $5,000 were awarded to the EPICENTER at Edgewood, for case management; Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna, for construction costs of homes in Havre de Grace; Humanim, for therapy equipment and reinforcers; LASOS, for an academic and youth development summer program for non-native English speaking students; Sleep in Heavenly Peace, to provide 18 fully furnished twin beds for children without beds in Harford County; and TasteWise Kids, to support the Days of Taste Program at Havre de Grace Elementary School.

Receiving grants of $3,500 were Harford County Education Foundation, for its Littles University, in partnership with Harford County Public Schools, that provides a video reading of an age-appropriate book along with a book sent to 250 children (birth to 5 years) each month; and to the Homecoming Project, for a 20-week life-skills group.

Found in Faith Ministries received a $3,200 grant for their transportation scholarship applicants. A grant of $3,188 was provided to Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding for two automated external defibrillators and one pediatric pack. Mason-Dixon Community Services received a grant of $3,072.50 for its senior outreach program for food services.

Grants of $3,000 were provided to Girls on the Run, for an emotional support training program for girls ages 8-13, and to Harford Family House, to help families with child care needs through a partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs and local day care providers.

The Ed Lally Foundation received a $2,000 grant to support the inaugural Harford County Women’s Mindfulness Retreat that focuses on mental health and suicide prevention.

Continuing a new tradition will be awarding the Members’ Choice Award, this year valued at $5,517.28. Women’s Giving Circle members are asked to nominate a nonprofit serving women, families and children in Harford County. Each nominator is featured in a video, explaining why their nonprofit should receive the award. After watching the videos, members will vote on a winner, which will be announced on Giving Tuesday, November 29. The first two recipients of the Members’ Choice Award were The Harford County Family Assistance Fund and The Miracle League of Harford County.

Founded in 2010, the Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County is dedicated to engaging women of all generations in the power of community philanthropy to address the needs of women and families.