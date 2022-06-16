Elizabeth Frank | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation , a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, announced the selection of Elizabeth Frank as administrative assistant-commercial division.

She formerly worked as an Administrative Assistant for Limitless Management.

In her new role, Frank will assist with a range of functions within CRC’s Commercial Division, including invoice processing, contract administration and service contract management. She will also assist in marketing and tenant coordination.

Frank has more than five years of related business experience. She performed various administrative and operational functions for Limitless Management, and assisted project managers, estimators and field superintendents. Frank holds an associate’s degree in graphic design and interactive arts from Howard Community College.