MHLA celebrates at 2022 Stars of the Industry Awards Luncheon

The Maryland Hotel Lodging Association (MHLA), a trade-based membership organization representing Maryland’s $8 billion lodging industry with more than 700 hotels and 80,000 rooms across the state, hosted more than 350 owners, managers, frontline employees and partners from Maryland’s statewide lodging industry at its 32nd annual Stars of the Industry Awards Luncheon and Annual Meeting.

Held April 26 at the Sheraton Baltimore North in Towson, the celebration recognized deserving hotels and team members who have gone above and beyond this year to provide excellent service to their guests and communities.

Nominations were submitted by MHLA members and 28 winners were announced in 11 categories celebrating the contributions of every hotel department, including managers, general managers and frontline staff.

The MHLA also celebrated the industry’s next generation of talent by presenting $2,000 scholarships to two recipients on behalf of the Maryland Tourism Education Foundation. This year’s scholarship recipients are Grace Schuler, a hospitality management major at Drexel University, and Brandon Adams, who is pursuing a Master of Science in hospitality management at Morgan State University.

2022 MHLA Stars of the Industry Winners

(NOTE: Division 1 = properties with 250 rooms or less; may have both a select service and full-service winner. Division 2 = full-service properties with more than 250 rooms.)

PROPERTY AWARDS

Innovation Award

Division 1 (select service): Courtyard by Marriott Baltimore Hunt Valley

Community Service Award:

Division 1 (full service): Revival Baltimore

Division 2 (full service): The Hotel at the University of Maryland

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Emerging Leader of the Year

Division 1 (full service): Dakota Sturm, Sagamore Pendry Hotel

Division 2 (full service): Camille Anastasio, College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center

Administrative Support Star of the Year

Division 1 (select service): Garnett Parker, Courtyard/Residence Inn by Marriott Aberdeen at Ripken Stadium

Division 2 (full service): Lila Albano, Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor

Food & Beverage Star of the Year

Division 1 (select service): Jamar Mullen, Hilton Garden Inn & Homewood Suites Baltimore Inner Harbor

Division 1 (full service): Ana Carranza, The Hotel at Arundel Preserve

Division 2 (full service): Magdelin Marrero, Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center

Guest Services Star of the Year

Division 1 (select service): Racheal Miller, The Inn at Herrington Harbour

Division 1 (full service): Carmen Monda, Holiday Inn Columbia East

Division 2 (full service): Jason Oroszy, Sheraton Baltimore North

Heart of the House Star of the Year

Division 1 (select service): Kimberly Brown, Hyatt Place National Harbor

Division 1 (full service): Rodney Mayers, Royal Sonesta Harbor Court Baltimore

Division 2 (full service): Yunhong Qi, Bethesda Marriott

Housekeeping Star of the Year

Division 1 (select service): Gladis Garcia-Amaya, Residence Inn Frederick

Division 1 (full service): Fatima Berraich, Hotel Indigo Baltimore Downtown

Division 2 (full service): Shao Ling Chan, Gaithersburg Marriott Washington Center

Sales Professional of the Year

Division 1 (select service): Jessica Clark, Fairfield by Marriott Cumberland

Division 1 (full service): David Ohmann, Westin National Harbor

Division 2 (full service): Darren Bumbaugh, Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa & Marina

Manager of the Year

Division 1 (select service): Edyta Milonas, Courtyard/Residence Inn by Marriott Aberdeen at Ripken Stadium

Division 1 (full service): Donna Robbins, Turf Valley Resort

Division 2 (full service): Tyesha Doy, Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center

General Manager of the Year