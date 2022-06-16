Ronald Kim | Franklin & Prokopik

Ronald Kim joined has the Baltimore office of Franklin & Prokopik as a member of the workers’ compensation team.

Admitted to the Maryland Bar in 2020, Kim joined Franklin & Prokopik in 2022 and focuses his practice primarily in workers’ compensation. Before joining F&P, Ronald served as an Assistant State’s Attorney (“ASA”) for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office where he prosecuted criminal cases including handgun and DUIs.

Prior to serving as an ASA, Ronald served as a judicial law clerk to Judge Cynthia H. Jones, an associate judge on the Eighth Circuit Court for Baltimore City in Maryland. As a judicial law clerk, Kim researched and prepared legal memoranda, assumed control over trial preparation and drafted legal orders and opinions.

During law school, Ronald competed on the University of Baltimore School of Law’s Gibbons Criminal Procedure Moot Court team and became a team mentor the following year. While maintaining his studies, Ronald served as a law clerk for the Organized Crime Unit in the Office of the Maryland Attorney General, where he conducted research on complex legal issues, drafted memoranda, and interviewed detectives and witnesses.

Kim also served as a Rule 19 Student Attorney for UB Law’s Criminal Practice Clinic through the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office. As a Rule 19 student attorney, Ronald represented the State in multiple felony cases, developed case theories and strategies, and negotiated plea bargains. The following summer, Ronald served as a law clerk for the Baltimore County Public Defender’s Office where he performed legal research, drafted motions and reviewed discovery with a focus on identifying inconsistencies and Constitutional violations.