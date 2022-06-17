ADVERTISEMENT
CONTRACTUAL PARALEGAL II MARYLAND TRANSIT ADMINISTRATION
Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for a contractual Paralegal II for the Maryland Transit Administration.
Closing Date: Friday, July 1, 2022.
See full ad at
www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov
EOE
