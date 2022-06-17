Maryland’s 4% jobless rate in May lowest since start of pandemic

Maryland gained 10,500 jobs in May, according to federal labor statistics released Friday, and the state’s unemployment rate fell to 4%, the lowest mark since the beginning of the pandemic.

The unemployment rate is down 2.1% from last May, going from 6.1% to 4%, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said. Maryland’s jobless rate is still higher than the U.S. rate for May — 3.6%.

After losing 3,600 jobs in April, the state’s leisure and hospitality sector bounced back and gained 4,500 jobs last month. In May 2021, the leisure and hospitality sector saw an increase in jobs as well, gaining 1,600 jobs just before the start of summer break.

Other sectors that saw growth last month include mining, logging and construction; education and health services; and financial activities, which each saw at least 1,000 new jobs.

The other services sector lost 1,000 in May, while trade, transportation and utilities saw a decline in jobs, too.

The job market is up 3% from last May, with an increase of 78,500 jobs since a year ago. Since the beginning of 2022, Maryland has seen an increase of 28,500, with over a third of the new jobs coming last month.

April saw a decline of 500 jobs, but the onset of summer in May saw a surge in seasonal jobs in Ocean City and other popular vacation locales.