Q&A: New president wants Salisbury University to be a gem — not a ‘hidden’ one

The University System of Maryland has announced that Dr. Carolyn Ringer Lepre will be the next president of Salisbury University and will start her tenure on July 15.

Lepre, who has a Ph.D. in mass communication from the University of Florida, most recently served as the interim president at Radford University in Virginia.

The Daily Record sat down for a Q&A session with the incoming president to discuss some of her goals, as well as what she is looking forward to in the new role. This Q&A has been shortened for the reader.

The Daily Record: Why did you decide to take the job at Salisbury?

Lepre: It is an outstanding institution, and I felt, from the minute I saw the job description, almost a calling to go in and apply. There are so many things that Salisbury is doing really, really well that I was tremendously excited to get to be a part of. I think the outstanding student success rates is one; I just heard that nine Salisbury students got Fulbrights this year. I mean, these are things that you don’t hear about at a lot of comprehensive public institutions. And just the outstanding academics, the sense of community that is really clear the second you start talking to anybody at the institution.

TDR: What is your biggest strength that you will bring to Salisbury?

Lepre: I think one of the things that will be an advantage as I start this new position is that I love to meet new people, I love to be able to talk to new people about what it is that drives them and what their passions are. I think it’s probably my biggest strength, my communication skills. I’m really curious about pretty much everything, and I hope it comes across that I really want to get to know people. It’s about what we’re going to do and being able to build that sense that we genuinely care and are listening.

TDR: Why do you think the Board of Regents picked you to be the next president of Salisbury?

Lepre: The simplest way to put it is that you know when you meet someone that you want to get to know better. You almost feel an instant connection. I think sometimes you just click and there’s a sense of mutual appreciation. And I felt so welcomed, I felt respected. Every conversation I had with each group was better and better. I know there are people that I want to see again, and I can’t wait to get to know them better. And that’s how it felt for me. And I hope that maybe that was part of it for them, too.

TDR: How does it feel to be the second woman to be president at Salisbury?

Lepre: I think any time that anyone gets to be a president is a real honor. I’ve heard absolutely incredible things about Dr. [Janet Dudley-Eshbach, Salisbury’s first female president]. And I’m very, very proud. There are very few female presidents in the United States. And not that that’s ever been a piece of what drove me to want to do this; I wanted to do it because I thought maybe my skill set would be a good match for this particular position. But it’s fun. I mean, I’m going to be the 10th president, the second woman, I want to make Salisbury proud, in whatever capacity that is. As a woman, as a leader, as an academic, as a member of the community. It’s humbling, for sure.

TDR: What are some short-term goals you have for Salisbury?

Lepre: Personally, I’m just at the beginning stages. I’ve done a lot of reading on the internet and have started to have conversations, but the very first thing that I’ll need to do is really do that deep dive and talk to people and really seek to understand.

But today, some of the things that I’d very much like to start working on and moving forward is I think we just need to share the Salisbury story better. I think there are ways that we can raise the reputation of the institution. One of the things that someone said to me during the interview process was, “Salisbury is a hidden gem.” And you want to say, “Well, then why is it hiding? If it’s a gem, then it shouldn’t be hiding.” And I think that’s something that my background is well suited to do, is to get out to communicate with different constituencies not only across the state, but in the region.

I think the second thing I’d want to do is just to continue to celebrate and foster the strong civic engagement that exists at Salisbury between not only the university and the city of Salisbury, but also making sure that it continues to play a pivotal role on the entire Eastern Shore.

The third thing, maybe the most obvious, is I want to really focus in on recruiting and retaining the outstanding diverse students, faculty, and staff to the university and keep those who are there at the university by making sure that people feel valued, making people feel as if they belong, and making sure that we are providing. We need to make sure that on our end, as an institution, that we have the support services in place to support the wide range of students and employees who might come to us making sure that we are, in everything we do, creating a strong sense of inclusion.

TDR: What are you most looking forward to once you start?

Lepre: I don’t even know where to start with that answer. I can’t wait to meet the students. You see pictures and you read stories, and that’s a two-dimensional perspective on who they are, and getting to hear from their own voices, what their goals and dreams are. And that’s the thing, it has not mattered what position I’ve been in whether I was a graduate assistant, a faculty member, or a dean and provost to now, any time I can sit down with a student and hear why this is all making a difference, that’s the whole reason for doing all of this. So that’s the thing I’m most looking forward to. Lots of things.