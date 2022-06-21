Mercy Medical Center one of nation’s best for patient experience again

Mercy Medical Center has received the Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award for the second consecutive year, Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO of Mercy Health Services, announced Tuesday.

Mercy was one of only five hospitals in Maryland to earn the designation.

This distinction recognizes Mercy as being among the top 15 percent of hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to Healthgrades, a national organization that provides information about physicians, hospitals and health care providers.

Healthgrades evaluated 3,173 hospitals that submitted at least 75 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions July 2020-March 2021. Of those hospitals evaluated, 399 hospitals outperformed their peers—based on their patients’ responses—to achieve this award.

Healthgrades evaluates performance by applying a scoring methodology to ten patient experience measures, using data collected from HCAHPS survey of the hospital’s own patients. Survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care in the hospital. The topic of these questions range from cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms to medication explanations and hospital staff responsiveness to patients’ needs. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family and their overall rating of the hospital.