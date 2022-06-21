WYPR recognized by Society of Professional Journalists in 2022 Dateline Awards

WYPR 88.1 FM has been recognized by the Washington Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJDC) for journalism excellence as part of its 2022 Dateline Awards. Of the nine radio award categories, the station and its reporters were named the winner of three categories and were recognized as finalists in an additional two categories.

WYPR was honored with the following SPJDC 2022 Dateline Awards for work completed in 2021:

Features – winner

Reporter Emily Sullivan won first place for her Baltimore City features coverage. Two examples of her features are “City Art Movement Turns The Utilitarian Salt Box On Its Head” and “Searching For A Turn-Around On The Highway To Nowhere.”

Business – winner

Midday Host Tom Hall, Senior Producer Rob Sivak and Supervising Producer Malarie Pinkard-Pierre won this category for “WYPR Midday: Stewart Bainum on his ‘Baltimore Banner’ plans.”

Commentary & Criticism – winner

Independent contributor J. Wynn Rousuck along with Midday Host Tom Hall and Engineer/Producer Luke Spicknall took home the award in this category for “Rousuck’s Review: Midday’s Theater Critic.”

Non-Breaking News – finalist

Midday Host Tom Hall, Senior Producer Rob Sivak and Supervising Producer Malarie Pinkard-Pierre were recognized as a finalist for WYPR Midday: Social Justice Thru Innovative Housing Solutions for “Fighting the Blight: Nneka N’namdi on reclaiming city neighborhoods” and “Seeking social justice through home ownership, Black wealth-building.”

Series – finalist

Reporter Rachel Baye was a finalist for “Missed Shots: COVID-19 Vaccine Resistance in Garrett County.”

The 2022 Dateline Awards ceremony was held June 15, SPJDC’s first in-person Hall of Fame and Dateline Awards dinner since the start of the pandemic. A complete list of all finalists and winners can be found online at https://spjdc.org/2022/06/dateline-awards-2022-finalists-winners/.