Construction begins at Quantum Loophole’s Frederick data campus

Quantum Loophole Inc., a developer of Gigawatt-scale, master-planned data center communities, Wednesday broke ground on critical infrastructure supporting its new Quantum Frederick site in Maryland.

The initial scope of development includes power distribution and underground power ducts, water and sewer pump stations and piping, underground fiber distribution ducts, roads and entryways, and a variety of environmental projects to maintain and distribute mature growth throughout the property.

Quantum Loophole’s first-of-its-kind data center campus offers city-scale infrastructure for hyperscale, colocation and purpose-built data center developers. The more than 2,100-acre, master-planned site sits just 20 miles from the massive, but constrained, Ashburn ecosystem. Connectivity will be enabled by the company’s QLoop network, set to be one of the most robust conduit systems to ever be constructed, able to hold more than 200,000 strands of fiber.

First movers, like recently announced Aligned Data Centers, are able to take full advantage of state incentives for digital infrastructure investment. And they leverage critical sustainability innovations like clean power, reclaimed water and dig-once fiber deployments enabled by Quantum Loophole’s unique approach, at scale.

The infrastructure buildout includes two network centers to speed interconnection needs. The centers will feature automated robotic cross connects powered by Telescent. As a result, cross connects for Quantum Frederick operators will be delivered in minutes without a human being touching them, reducing the need for expensive truck rolls, all executed simultaneously.

Quantum Loophole reimagines the site selection process for hyperscale and mass-scale data center developments. Its first project, in Frederick County, provides the digital infrastructure industry a 10-20 year road map inclusive of land, power, water and fiber network infrastructure.