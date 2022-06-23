Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Burtons Grill & Bar continues expansion plan with Gaithersburg location

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2022

Burtons Grill & Bar on Thursday announced it will open its 18th location nationwide when it debuts its newest eatery June 27 at Kentlands Market Square in Gaithersburg.

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant at 109 Commerce Square Place will serve lunch and dinner with table seating for 196 patrons.

There will be a dining room of 106 seats, a 44-seat bar and an outdoor patio for 46 guests.

 

